Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB SIT Seeks 90 More Days to File Charge Sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, 28 March, sought an additional 90-day time from a Mumbai Sessions Court to file the charge sheet in the Aryan Khan cruise case, after being supposed to file it by 2 April.

This comes after the SIT found that there is no evidence that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was part of a drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The report adds that the SIT team has also found several irregularities in the raid on the luxury cruise, during which Aryan was arrested.