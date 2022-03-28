Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB SIT Seeks 90 More Days to File Charge Sheet
The Special Investigation Team was earlier supposed to file the charge sheet by 2 April.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, 28 March, sought an additional 90-day time from a Mumbai Sessions Court to file the charge sheet in the Aryan Khan cruise case, after being supposed to file it by 2 April.
This comes after the SIT found that there is no evidence that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was part of a drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
The report adds that the SIT team has also found several irregularities in the raid on the luxury cruise, during which Aryan was arrested.
Officials have also shared some of the key findings of SIT that are contrary to the allegations of the Mumbai's NCB unit. Some of them are:
Aryan Khan wasn't in possession of drugs, so there was no need to take his phone and check the chats.
Chats don't suggest Aryan was part of an international drug syndicate.
As mandated by the NCB manual, the raid wasn't video-recorded.
Drugs recovered from the multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery.
On 3 October last year, Aryan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and a few others were arrested by the NCB following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan was released from jail after 28 days.
