At least three Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent clash that took place with the Chinese PLA at the LAC on Monday, 15 June night, further escalating the border tensions between the two nations.While the casualties on the Chinese side are yet unknown, one of the personnel killed on the Indian side was a Commanding Officer.The Indian Army identified him as Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. He lost his life in Galwan valley area near Patrolling Point 14. Another jawan killed has been identified as Palani, a havildar from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu, according to a report in The News Minute.India-China Border Row Turns Deadly – New Delhi Goes Into a HuddleBabu is survived by his wife Santoshi and two children, aged 9 and 4 years, who live in Delhi. Babu was awaiting a posting in Hyderabad. He did his schooling from Sainik School, Korukonda after class 5. His first posting was in Jammu and Kashmir.Palani (40) belonged to Kadukkalar village in Ramanathapuram district. According to The News Minute, he is survived by his wife Vanathi Devi and two children, one boy and a girl. Palani's brother Idhayakkani, who also works for the army, informed the family about the death.The third personnel has been identified as Sepoy Ojha from Jharkhand, according to NDTV.Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami took to Twitter to condole Palani's death."I am deeply grieved by the news that Palani, a soldier from Kadukaalur village in Ramanathapuram district has died as part of the forces protecting the Ladakh border against Chinese army. I express my deepest condolences to the family of Palani who has been martyred," the CM said, as quoted by The News Minute."The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Indian Army had earlier said in an official statement. The statement was later amended to state that there were casualties 'on both sides' during the face-off.The Editor-in-Chief of China's Global Times newspaper, on Tuesday, said Chinese army also suffered casualties in clashes with India, which took place on Monday night at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. This is the first report of Chinese casualties from China's side.Hu Xijin, Editor of Global Times, took to Twitter and said, "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash."Cong Urges Govt to Brief Parties on Situation at Indo-China Border(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and The News Minute.)