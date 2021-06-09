Making Every Effort to Comply With Govt of India’s Rules: Twitter

This announcement comes a day after, in compliance with a new legal request by the Indian government, microblogging platform Twitter restricted four accounts, including one belonging to Canadian-Punjabi singer Jazzy B, in India.



The Centre on Saturday, 5 June, served "one last notice" to Twitter to immediately comply with the new IT Rules, saying that failure to do so will result in the withdrawal of the exemption from liability available under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, and the microblogging platform will be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India.

"MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) is dismayed to note that your responses to the Ministry's letters neither address the clarifications sought by the ministry nor indicate full compliance with the Rules," the notice read.

Earlier, in February, the central government had allegedly asked social media platform Twitter to remove more than a thousand accounts for spreading misinformation and ‘anti-national’ content amid the ongoing farmers’ protests.