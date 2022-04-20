INS Vikrant Scam: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Relief to Neil Somaiya

The Trombay Police had filed a case on 6 April against the father-son duo among others following a complaint lodged by a retired officer of the Indian Army named Baban B Bhosale, who had alleged siphoning of funds by the Somaiyas in the name of a donation drive to save INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

Appearing for the Mumbai police, senior advocate Shirish Gupte said that they were interrogating the father (Kirit) in connection with the case and wanted to interrogate his son as well. "There is misappropriation of a huge amount. That case of Kirit Somaiya is kept on April 28, this (Neil) too can be kept then," Gupte said.