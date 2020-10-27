Facebook India’s Ankhi Das Quits After Hate Speech Controversy

Facebook Inc’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, 27 October.

Das, who was embroiled in a major allegations of shielding hate speech posts by BJP MLA from Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, set off a global outcry against Facebook amid calls to remove her from the company.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service,” Ajit Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director of Facebook India said in a statement on Tuesday.