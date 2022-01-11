Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to ICU with COVID Pneumonia, Says Doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing COVID positive. Mangeshkar's niece told ANI that the singer is in ICU and her symptoms are mild.

Speaking exclusively to The Quint, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Mangeshkar, said, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted early morning on Sunday. She has been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and is in ICU. She is responding, but we will have to keep her under observation for around 7-10 days".

In 2019, the 92-year-old singer was hospitalised after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days. Mangeshkar had taken to Twitter to inform fans that she was feeling much better.