Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to ICU with COVID Pneumonia, Says Doctor
Lata Mangeshkar's niece has said that the singer has mild symptoms.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing COVID positive. Mangeshkar's niece told ANI that the singer is in ICU and her symptoms are mild.
Speaking exclusively to The Quint, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Mangeshkar, said, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted early morning on Sunday. She has been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and is in ICU. She is responding, but we will have to keep her under observation for around 7-10 days".
In 2019, the 92-year-old singer was hospitalised after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days. Mangeshkar had taken to Twitter to inform fans that she was feeling much better.
"For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.”
Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," Mangeshkar had written.
Mangeshkar made her Instagram debut in 2019. She has been quite active on the social media platform. She recently posted a throwback video of her talking about her late father.
