In a fresh flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 9 May, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the union government is not getting the state government's support to help migrants reach home.The home minister alleged that the state government is not allowing trains with migrants to reach the state."Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. The Central government is facilitating but we are not getting expected support from West Bengal... The state government is not allowing the trains to reach West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," the letter reportedly stated.Shah pointed out that the Centre has facilitated the return of more than 2 lakh migrant to their homes.WB Halting Essential Goods Trucks From Going to Bangladesh: MHA