The number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 60,000-mark on Saturday, 9 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are a total of 59,662 cases in the country, including 39,834 active cases, 1,981 deaths, 17,846 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,320 new cases and 95 deaths have been reported.India is currently under the third phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. While some relaxations have been granted in the green and orange zone, most restrictions continue in the red zones, where the case load of the virus is high.Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 1,635 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 77,178, AFP reported on Saturday, citing a tally by Johns Hopkins University. There are more than 1.2 million cases in the country.As many as six flights carrying Indian nationals from abroad will be arriving on Saturday under the Vande Bharat MissionUS Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman became the second White House staffer this week to test positive for coronavirus, AFP reportedThe tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 11,967 on Friday, with the death toll at 462In Delhi, a total of 6,318 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with the death toll at 68The Karnataka government has permitted clubs, bars and restaurants to sell liquor in takeaway form at MRP till 17 May to clear their existing stock, PTI reportedAs many as 57 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,636. The death toll stands at 103.The Health Ministry has issued a revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients.In a fresh flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 9 May, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the union government is not getting the state government's support to help migrants reach home.The home minister alleged that the state government is not allowing trains with migrants to reach the state."Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. The Central government is facilitating but we are not getting expected support from West Bengal... The state government is not allowing the trains to reach West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," the letter reportedly stated.Read the full story here.The number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 60,000-mark on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are a total of 59,662 cases in the country, including 39,834 active cases, 1,981 deaths, 17,846 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,320 new cases and 95 deaths have been reported.US Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman became the second White House staffer this week to test positive for coronavirus, AFP reported We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.