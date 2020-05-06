The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, 6 May, accused the West Bengal government of not allowing movement of international cargo, thereby violating orders issued under Disaster Management Act.MHA stated that the goods traffic through border crossing between India and Bangladesh, via West Bengal, has not resumed.“Large number of trucks carrying essential supplies to Bangladesh stranded at different border crossing points,” MHA said to the West Bengal government, reported PTI.Futher, MHA continued, “Large number of truck drivers while returning from Bangladesh have not been allowed to cross into India. West Bengal government is yet to send compliance report on supply of essential goods through Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangla borders.”MHA stressed on the fact that no state or UT will stop movement of cargo for cross-border land trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.The Union Home Ministry on Monday had asked states and union territories to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement, saying it is necessary for supply of essentials and to keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the COVID-19-induced countrywide lockdown.the ministry had also clarified that no separate passes would be required for inter-state movement of trucks – those carrying or returning after delivery – during the lockdown.On 30 April, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said that there were reports that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks was not allowed freely and that local authority insisted on separate passes.(With inputs from PTI)K’taka Lockdown Relief: Rs 1.6k-cr for Dhobis, Barbers, Cabbies We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)