Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown crippling the economy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "India's 130 crore population is our strength and if they decide not to buy foreign goods, India's economy will see a jump."In an interview with Network 18's editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, aired on Monday, 1 June, Shah called for every Indian to use local goods and "support PM Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local'", saying that the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat package' will help revive the economy.The package was unveiled a few days ago to stave off the impact of the lockdown on the economy,"Modi government's 'Vocal for Local' will not reduce foreign investments. We are confident that this will give a new impetus to our economy. God also supports those who work with hope and strategy."Amit Shah, Home Minister in Network 18 interviewHis statement comes when the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, withdrew the order of delisting products from paramilitary canteens which was issued on 29 May, ANI reported. In May, Shah in response to the the Prime Minister's speech on 'self-reliance', had said that only indigenous products will be sold at all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from 1 June.Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, he also reportedly said in the interview that the government wanted to strengthen the healthcare facilities in states before sending back migrant workers.