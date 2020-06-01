The Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn the order of delisting products from paramilitary canteens which was issued on 29 May, said a report by ANI. A revised order with updated list of products will be released soon the report added.Earlier the MHA had announced that from 1 June that in paramilitary canteens across the country, over 1000 imported products will not be available and only ‘made in India’ products will be sold, said a report by NDTV.This announcement came after the government had announced last month that only indigenous products will be sold at paramilitary canteens to boost domestic industries.Officials told PTI that a number of products from Dabur India, Victorinox India, Samsung India had been delisted from CAPF canteens as they are not ‘swadeshi’. The imported products are from firms like Jaquar, Eureka Forbes, HUL (foods), Nestle, said the report.Other products that won’t be available are Nutella, Kinder Joy, Tic Tac, Horlicks Eats and Tommy Hilfiger. Certain brands that sell home appliances will also not be available, said the NDTV report.The PTI report also stated that the order said the rejection of the imported goods has been done by the canteen board ‘on the sole basis of information submitted by the firms’.This move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ or self-reliance campaign, saying that Indians must support local products to help the economy.(With inputs from NDTV and PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.