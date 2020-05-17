Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing the last tranche of the economic package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Sitharaman has been announcing a slew of measures for various sectors since Wednesday.In a mega push to boost mining, defence, civil aviation, and power distribution sectors, Sitharaman on Saturday announced deep structural reforms under the Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package.The minister detailed makeover initiatives for eight key sectors, to be supported and promoted via structural reforms.The biggest reform measure, ending one of the last great central monopolies, was announced for the coal sector, where mining has been deregulated.The minister said nearly 50 blocks would be offered for auction immediately, and in a departure from the tradition, there will no eligibility conditions, only upfront payment with a ceiling.The Rs 50,000 crore infrastructure development will be instituted for the evacuation of coal to help Coal India's (CIL) achieve the 1 billion tonnes output target by 2023-24, plus the coal produced from private blocks.Similarly, a major set of reforms has been announced for the defence manufacturing sector. The foreign direct investment (FDI) limit for the industry will be raised from 49 percent to 74 percent under the automatic route.FM Announces Rs 1L Cr for Agri Infra, Rs 20k Cr for Fisheries We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.