Amid Border Row, Navy May Move MiG-29K Jets to North Air Bases
IAF also reportedly planning to deploy 5 Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh sector within a month.
Even as India-China tensions continue to simmer, the Indian Navy is reportedly planning to deploy some of its MiG-29K jets to be stationed in key Indian Air Force bases in the northern sector.
The Navy's Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have already been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), NDTV reported citing reports.
Military sources reportedly said that the MiG-29K fighter jets would be deployed “to bring in tri-services synergy in dealing with national security challenges” and that the “maritime fighter jets will complement the Indian Air Force's (IAF) efforts to significantly boost deep strikes and air dominance capabilities.”
The Navy currently has a fleet of approximately 40 MiG-29K jets with at least 18 of them deployed on board the INS Vikramaditya.
In the backdrop of the conflict with China, the IAF had reportedly already positioned its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in key frontier bases in eastern Ladakh and along the LAC.
While the IAF has reportedly been carrying out night combat air patrols over Eastern Ladakh over the last few weeks as part of preparedness exercises, it is also planning to deploy 5 Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh sector by the second half of August. The first set of 5 aircraft will reportedly arrive on 27 July.
The IAF has also reportedly deployed Apache attack choppers as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops. The P-81 Navy aircraft had also been deployed last year to keep an eye on Pakistani troop movement following the Pulwama attack.
The Indian Navy has reportedly increased its “surveillance missions and strengthened operational deployment” in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the wake of the standoff with China.
Indian and the US Navies carried out a swift exercise close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands on 20 July. The passing exercise or PASSEX involved the super carrier USS Nimitiz returning from the South China Sea as it passes through Indian Ocean Region. A passage exercise is normally undertaken whenever an opportunity arises, in contrast to pre-planned maritime drills.
The navy is also said to be ramping up its operational cooperation with various friendly forces like that of America and Japan. Navies from the US, India, Australia, Japan and France have reportedly been deepening their mutual cooperation in the IOR.
(With inputs from NDTV)
