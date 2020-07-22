Amid Border Row, Navy May Move MiG-29K Jets to North Air Bases

Even as India-China tensions continue to simmer, the Indian Navy is reportedly planning to deploy some of its MiG-29K jets to be stationed in key Indian Air Force bases in the northern sector.

The Navy's Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have already been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), NDTV reported citing reports.

Military sources reportedly said that the MiG-29K fighter jets would be deployed “to bring in tri-services synergy in dealing with national security challenges” and that the “maritime fighter jets will complement the Indian Air Force's (IAF) efforts to significantly boost deep strikes and air dominance capabilities.”

The Navy currently has a fleet of approximately 40 MiG-29K jets with at least 18 of them deployed on board the INS Vikramaditya.

In the backdrop of the conflict with China, the IAF had reportedly already positioned its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in key frontier bases in eastern Ladakh and along the LAC.