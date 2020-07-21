Indian & US Navies Carry Out Drill Amid Tensions With China

Indian and the US Navies carried out a swift exercise close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, 20 July, as the stand-off between India and China continues for over two months.

The passing exercise or PASSEX involved the super carrier USS Nimitiz returning from the South China Sea as it passes through Indian Ocean Region. A passage exercise is normally undertaken whenever an opportunity arises, in contrast to pre-planned maritime drills.

USS Nimitz (CVN 68) is US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the world's largest warship armed with F/A-18F Super Hornets as well as F/A-18E Super Hornets.