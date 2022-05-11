Amid Azan Row, Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines To Regulate Use of Loudspeakers
Those who wish to use loudspeakers must obtain written permission from the "designated authority" within 15 days.
Amid the azan versus Hanuman Chalisa row, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, 10 May, issued fresh guidelines over the use of loudspeakers in the state and said that those loudspeakers that were not sanctioned by the "designated authority" would be removed.
The notice was issued by state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar following a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, reported PTI.
The chief secretary said in the notice that those who wished to use loudspeakers must obtain written permission from the "designated authority" within 15 days.
It said,
"Those, who don't obtain, should voluntarily remove or should be removed by the designated authority."
Committee To Regulate Volume
Kumar also directed that a committee be formed at different levels to regulate the use of loudspeakers or a public address system in the state.
The note said, "This is applicable to all premises which are using loudspeakers and public address system. Necessary government orders or directions shall be issued to all concerned to implement this with IMMEDIATE effect."
The circular, which was issued by the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, cited the permissible decibel levels for residential areas as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.
The development comes after some right-wing groups, including Sriram Sena, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, organised a pre-dawn bhajan-keertan on Monday to counter the azan from mosques.
(With inputs from PTI.)
