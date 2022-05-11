Amid Azan Row, Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines To Regulate Use of Loudspeakers

Amid the azan versus Hanuman Chalisa row, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, 10 May, issued fresh guidelines over the use of loudspeakers in the state and said that those loudspeakers that were not sanctioned by the "designated authority" would be removed.

The notice was issued by state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar following a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, reported PTI.

The chief secretary said in the notice that those who wished to use loudspeakers must obtain written permission from the "designated authority" within 15 days.

It said,