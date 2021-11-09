Amazon's 'Evil Non-Desirable Designs': FRL Independent Directors Write to CCI

The independent directors of Future Retail Limited (FRL) have written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging it to act to stop Amazon from "perpetuating its evil non-desirable designs" for the purpose of eliminating competition.

In a letter to CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta, the independent directors of the FRL on Sunday, 8 August, urged the CCI to intervene and stop Amazon's designs to make FRL bankrupt, make the Indian public sector banks write off Rs 30,000 crore, render 6,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) insolvent and make 50,000 employees and their families jobless.

The letter has been signed by Ravindra Dhariwal, independent director, FRL.