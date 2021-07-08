Amarinder Singh Meets with Political Strategist Prashant Kishor: Report

A day after his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday, 7 July, reported NDTV.

Kishor, who has been credited with crafting many election victories, also helped Amarinder Singh’s election campaign in 2017. According to the report, Singh met with Prashant Kishor in Delhi’s Kapurthala house on 7 July.

Fighting an anti-incumbency wave in Punjab and the recent targeted attacks by Navjot Singh Sidhu on the ongoing power crisis and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Singh may be looking for repeat of 2017 in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Singh met with Sonia Gandhi on 6 July amid efforts by the party high command to resolve the factionalism in the party’s state unit ahead of the Assembly polls next year. The CM said that he would accept 'whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command'.