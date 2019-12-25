15 Dec & Now: All You Need to Know About AMU Anti-CAA Protests

Since the police crackdown on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday, 15 December, students and teachers have been furious.

While the students deem the police action “state-sponsored violence”, the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) urged President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the campus and meet the injured students.

Earlier, an alliance of civil society organisations and activists in Delhi on Monday, 23 December, had also demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the “police excesses” against students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and AMU.