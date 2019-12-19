‘Following Govt’s Orders’: Airtel Chairman on Internet Suspension
Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), internet, voice and messaging services provided by telecom service providers, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR on 19 December, following instructions from the government.
Airtel services were also suspended for almost three hours before the telecom company restored it around 2:30 pm, reported PTI.
Responding to Airtel’s suspension of services, founder chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that the company is only following government orders.
Govt Order That Called for Suspending Services
As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.
“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019,” stated the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.
Earlier, Airtel had said that the internet was suspended ‘as per instructions from govt. authorities.’
Meanwhile, Section 144 of the IPC has been imposed in Red Fort area and the North District in Delhi. Permission for two of the major protests in the city — Red Fort to Shaheed Park, and Mandi House to Parliament Street – by Delhi police.
‘Modi Officially Going to Declare Emergency’
Meanwhile, many citizens had taken to Twitter to complain of “slow internet services” across ITO.
While Rishi Suri wrote, “Let this sink in... the Internet has been shut down at ITO, where a lot of the newspapers publish from!,” Regina tweeted, “Internet slowdowns being reported around ITO Delhi, especially Airtel users.”
During the protest, several people, including noted historian Ramchandra Guha and politician and political analyst Yogendra Yadav were also detained at the protest on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI)
