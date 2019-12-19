‘Following Govt’s Orders’: Airtel Chairman on Internet Suspension

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), internet, voice and messaging services provided by telecom service providers, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR on 19 December, following instructions from the government.

Airtel services were also suspended for almost three hours before the telecom company restored it around 2:30 pm, reported PTI.

Responding to Airtel’s suspension of services, founder chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that the company is only following government orders.