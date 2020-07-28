Air Commodore Hilal Rather From Kashmir Oversaw Rafale Journey

Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, senior IAF officer hailing from Kashmir and presently serving as Air Attache to France, has played a pivotal role in the Indian Air Force’s acquisition of the Rafale fighter fleet.

IAF is all set to induct its first batch of Dassault Rafale fighter planes on 29 July, at the Ambala air force station which will make them one of the most advanced aircraft in its fighter fleet. Posing alongside the India’s Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf, Air Commodore Rather oversaw the aircraft’s take-off from France on 27 July.

Reportedly hailing from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the officer is also said to have been awarded Sword of Honour at the National Defence Academy.

Commissioned into the IAF as a fighter Pilot in the Flying branch on 17 December 1988, the Air Commodore received multiple promotions and was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2010 and the Vishisht Seva Medal as a group captain in 2016.