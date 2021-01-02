AIADMK Woman Functionary Beaten up by DMK Cadre at Stalin’s Meet

When Stalin asked if her house fell under the Devarayapuram village panchayat, Poongodi hit out at him asking how he could conduct a meeting when he did not even know the area.

Stalin then alleged that AIADMK minister SP Velumani had sent the woman to the grama sabha to create nuisance. He then told her to “go out.”



In a video that has gone viral, she is seen escorted out of the meeting by DMK wing cadre. Though the leader instructed the party workers not to touch her and to hand her over to the police, the woman is seen being attacked by the cadre.

The Thondamuthur police is seen rescuing her and walking her to the police cars. The cadre is seen raising slogans against AIADMK while Poongudi is heard raising slogans against DMK and Stalin. Rajan, who had accompanied Poongodi, is also seen being beaten up, allegedly by DMK cadre.