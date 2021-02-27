AIADMK Offers BJP 15 Seats in TN as Seat Sharing Talks Begin 

The AIADMK, meanwhile, does not want to increase the number of seats for the BJP but they are willing to negotiate and offer them the latter the seats that they want to contest in.

Sources also said that the PMK has demanded around 30 seats. The seats allocated to them as part of the AIADMK alliance would be from areas around Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar and mainly northern parts of Tamil Nadu, which have a large population of the Vanniyar community.

On Friday, with minutes to go for the Election Commission’s poll announcement, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill providing 10.5% internal reservation to the community within the Most Backward Classes category. The PMK has repeatedly raised the issue of reservation with the AIADMK, in the run up to the polls.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on 6 April. The results of the elections will be declared on 2 May.

The AIADMK had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP, the DMDK, the PMK and others but won only one seat as the DMK- Congress front swept the other 38 constituencies. The AIADMK's campaign this time, steered by Palaniswami, has so far focused on its slew of welfare measures, infrastructure projects and other initiatives, besides its handling of the coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)