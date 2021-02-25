AIADMK & BJP, Example of ‘Cooperative Federalism’: PM Modi in TN

As he addressed a BJP rally in Coimbatore, he targeted DMK saying the party has lost the right to be called an all Tamil Nadu party.



"Last time they won a full majority on their own in the state was 25 years ago. Both parties have tried to launch and re-launch their respective first families but got no success. There is continuous family drama there," he added.

The rally was part of PM Modi’s visit to Puducherry and Coimbatore on Thursday, where he inaugurated key infrastructure projects, including the Bhawani Sagar Dam in the state.