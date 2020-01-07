14 Infants Died in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital From 1-5 January

According to a statement by Ahmedabad civil hospital authorities, they have reportedly registered as many as 14 infant deaths in the first five days of 2019.

This comes a day after 196 infant deaths had been reported from civil hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

A government-appointed panel's report into Kota's JK Lon Hospital had shown around 105 children died in a span of over a month in the Rajasthan hospital.

According to Gujarat health officials quoted, seven deaths were due to congenital abnormalities, five died having been born premature and two died due to respiratory issues.

“From 1-5 January, 127 deliveries were performed here. Of these, 23 newborns had to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), of which seven died. Apart from the deliveries, 36 newborns who had come from other referral units were also admitted to our NICU. Of these, seven died,” an official at the Ahmedabad civil hospital told The Indian Express.