111 Infants Die in Rajkot, 85 in Ahmedabad; CM Rupani Evades Query

Amid the spurt in the death of infants in Kota’s JK Lon hospital, similar deaths have emerged in two civil hospitals in Gujarat’s Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

111 children died in the month of December at Rajkot Civil Hospital, ANI quoted the Dean of Rajkot Civil Hospital Manish Mehta as saying.

In Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, 85 infants died in December alone.