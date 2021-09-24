Ahead of Biden-Modi Meet, Tikait Urges US Prez to 'Focus' on Farmers Struggle

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first bilateral meeting with Joe Biden on Friday, 24 September, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait took to Twitter, urging the United States (US) president to 'focus' on the contentious farm laws passed by the Indian government.

Seeking international support, Tikait underlined that for nearly a year, farmer unions across India have been sitting in protest against the three agricultural ordinances passed by the Modi government. During the months-long protests, at least 700 farmers have lost their lives.

With the hashtag #BidenSpeakUp4Farmers, he wrote: