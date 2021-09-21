Joe Biden to Host PM Modi for Bilateral Meeting on 24 September: White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by United States President Joe Biden for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on 24 September, a senior US official said on Monday, 20 September.

Modi will also be met by US Vice President Kamala Harris on 23 September, news agency PTI reported the official as saying.

The official added, "The Biden-Harris Administration has enhanced our global partnership with India by working together to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, leading efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking concerted action to address the climate crisis.”