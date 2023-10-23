Army Addresses Rahul Gandhi's Claims of 'No Gratuity' to Fallen Agniveer's Kin

The Indian Army has attempted to set the record straight on the financial assistance extended to the kin of a fallen Agniveer soldier.
Driving the news: The army's clarification came on Sunday, 22 October, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the family of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman, who recently died in the line of duty, had not received any gratuity.
"A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom," Gandhi wrote on X.
"Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India!" he added, taking aim at the Centre's army recruitment scheme.
"In view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it is important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin are governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), tweeted on Sunday.
Know more: The army further outlined the "emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty."
Non-contributory insurance sum: ₹48 lakh
Ex-gratia: ₹44 lakh
Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years: ₹13 lakh in this case
Contribution from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund: ₹8 lakh
Immediate financial assistance from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA): ₹30 thousand
Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30 percent), with a matching contribution by the government and accrued interest
Why it matters: Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman was an operator in Siachen, a highly militarised zone with formidable weather conditions. It's the second time this month that a political row has erupted over the death of an Agniveer army recruit.
Flashback: On 15 October, the army issued a statement after receiving flak from political leaders in Punjab over the lack of military honours at the funeral of Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who reportedly died from a "self-incflicted injury."
Lok Sabha MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said, "Shocked to learn that Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who was martyred in the line of duty in Poonch in J&K was cremated without an Army guard of honour & even his body was brought to his native village in Mansa in a private ambulance by his family!"
Yes, but: "Such cases, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue," the army had clarified.
