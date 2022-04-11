Students Protest Over JNU Violence in Delhi & Lucknow, 20 Allegedly Detained

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained on Monday, 11 April, after students held protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the violence that broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night.

As per the All India Students Association (AISA), twenty protesters were detained from Sardar Patel Bhavan and were taken to the Tughlaq Road Police Station. Further, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been called in to contain the situation.