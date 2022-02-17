After Two Years of Online Teaching, Delhi University Reopens Its Doors Today
Several first- and second-year students are attending offline college for the first time.
The University of Delhi, which has had its doors shut for nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomed its undergraduate and postgraduate students back on Thursday ,17 February.
Accommodation Issues for Outstation Students
The reopening, met with exaltation from several new and returning students, also comes amidst concerns of outstation students, who are struggling to find accommodation at a short notice.
Many available accommodations, meanwhile, are undergoing maintenance work on account of being empty for the last two years.
The announcement to resume offline classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses was made on 9 February – giving outstation students less than 10 days to return to Delhi and find accommodation.
Students' Protest to Reopen Colleges
The reopening of the campus was announced by Proctor Professor Rajni Abbi, in the backdrop of students staging protest for the resumption of physical classes at Delhi University's North Campus.
Scores of students had demonstrated in front of varsity Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's office as they pushed for their demand.
Kicked off by the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), who had taken to Twitter as well as the streets to mark their protest, the agitation later included other student unions, both left-wing and right-wing.
