DU to Reopen: 'On A Short Notice, I Need to Move to Delhi & Find Accommodation'

"There is no logic behind opening our colleges in the middle of the semester when we’re a month away from the exams"

Prafulla Krishna
Published
Video Producer: Varsha Rani

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

After several protests by students of Delhi University, the University is set to reopen from 17 February for the first time since March 2020.

The announcement came as a relief to many but it's a major concern for outstation students, like me.

I am a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and currently I'm pursuing LLB from Faculty of Law, Delhi University. Ever since the pandemic started, I have attended all my classes online.

On 4 February, the University came up with an official notification saying that only non-teaching staff is allowed inside the campus and all our classes will be held online. The classes, as well as our examinations, will be held online. So, the students and the teachers need not come to the campus.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Notice from Delhi University on 4 February.</p></div>

Notice from Delhi University on 4 February.

Photo courtesy: Prafulla Krishna

But on 9 February, the University came up with a notification that it would reopen from 17 February. I mean, is this a joke? How will students come and settle in Delhi in 7 to 8 days?
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Notice from the University of Delhi on 9 February about reopening of the campus.</p></div>

Notice from the University of Delhi on 9 February about reopening of the campus.

Photo courtesy: Prafulla Krishna

Housing and Travelling Woes

Azamgarh is 800 km away from Delhi, saying on 9 February that the University would reopen on 17 February is a problem in itself. How am I supposed to book my train tickets at the last minute and get a confirmation?

In just a matter of a week, we have to attend our classes, reach Delhi, look for accommodation. It is physically, mentally and financially draining for the students. This is completely illogical, irrational, and even immoral. The University is not thinking about us at all.

'We're Barely a Month Away From Our Examinations'

There is no logic behind opening our colleges in the middle of our semester, we’re barely a month away from the semester examinations. It has already been decided that 23 March is going to be the last day of teaching and from 4 April, we will have our semester exams. So, what is the logic or the rationale behind opening our college right now?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Notice from Faculty of Law, Delhi University.</p></div>

Notice from Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

Photo courtesy: Prafulla Krishna

What the University should have done is to have announced that the campus would reopen from the next semester. So that those who are far away from Delhi, would have made their arrangements in the meantime.

I request the University to take it into consideration that there are several students who are living far away from Delhi and are going through their own losses.

