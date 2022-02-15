DU to Reopen: 'On A Short Notice, I Need to Move to Delhi & Find Accommodation'

Video Producer: Varsha Rani

After several protests by students of Delhi University, the University is set to reopen from 17 February for the first time since March 2020.

The announcement came as a relief to many but it's a major concern for outstation students, like me.

I am a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and currently I'm pursuing LLB from Faculty of Law, Delhi University. Ever since the pandemic started, I have attended all my classes online.