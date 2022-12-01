Police Summon Psychologist Aaftab Dated After Allegedly Killing Shraddha Walkar

Delhi Police summoned and questioned the clinical psychologist who Aaftab Poonawala allegedly dated in Delhi after he had killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said.

What we know: Aaftab allegedly met the woman through the Bumble app between June and July 2022. She allegedly also visited Aaftab's rented home in Chattarpur, the same spot where Poonawala had allegedly killed Shraddha Walkar in July.