ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Autopsy of Bones Reveals 'Saw-Like Object' Used

Walkar was killed in in May 2022, allegedly by her partner Aaftab Poonawala.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
Shraddha Walkar Murder: Autopsy of Bones Reveals 'Saw-Like Object' Used
i

The Delhi Police on Saturday, 14 January, said that the autopsy report of Shraddha Walkar's bones has revealed that a saw-like object was used to chop her body into 35 pieces, reported news agency ANI.

"The medical board that conducted autopsy on skeletal remains of Shraddha Walkar stated the bones were cut after death, using a sharp object," said Dr Sudhir K Gupta, head of forensic medicine, AIIMS, as quoted by news agency PTI

Walkar was killed in in May 2022, allegedly by her partner Aaftab Poonawala. The matter, however, only came to the fore in November 2022 and Poonawala was arrested.

On 4 January, the Delhi police had stated that the bone and hair samples, purported to be of Shraddha Walkar, have matched with her father and brother.

The bones, recovered from South Delhi's Mehrauli area, were sent for DNA Mitochondrial profiling to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics in Hyderabad.

Also Read

Shraddha Walkar Murder: DNA Report Confirms Hair, Bone Samples Match Victim

Shraddha Walkar Murder: DNA Report Confirms Hair, Bone Samples Match Victim
ADVERTISEMENT

What is the case? In November, Poonawala, who is accused of the crime, was arrested by the Delhi police in connection to the case. The couple had moved to Delhi from Mumbai in May 2022. Days later, he allegedly killed her, chopped her body into pieces, stored them in a fridge, and then threw them across different parts of Mehrauli for the next two months.

It was in September that Walkar's father Vikas complained to the Mumbai police that his daughter had been missing, after her friends told him that she had not responded to their messages, and was not active on social media for months.

Once the arrest was made, Walkar's friends alleged that Poonawala was abusive towards her for years. A Delhi Police officer had told The Quint at the time that the two "fought over the accused's alleged infidelity and over financial woes."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Also Read

Interfaith Marriage Panel: Maha Learning Wrong Lesson From Shraddha Walkar Case?

Interfaith Marriage Panel: Maha Learning Wrong Lesson From Shraddha Walkar Case?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Delhi   Crime   Shraddha Walkar Murder 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×