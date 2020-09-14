Prashant Bhushan Pays Re 1 Fine Imposed by SC in Contempt Case

Advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan on Monday, 14 September, deposited in the Supreme Court Registry the draft of the one rupee fine that was imposed on him by the Supreme Court in connection with a contempt case related to his recent tweets about the judiciary.

Before entering the registry to pay the fine, Bhushan addressed the media, saying that he had received contributions from many for paying the fine, and that a "truth fund" would be made out of the same to provide legal aid to those persons imprisoned by the State for expressing dissenting opinions, LiveLaw reported.