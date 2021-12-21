‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Amarinder Singh on Men Killed for Sacrilege Attempts
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "Sacrilege is wrong but it is also wrong to kill a person."
Following the lynching of two unidentified men for their sacrilege attempts at Amritsar and Kapurthala, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 21 December, condemned the killings, saying it is "absolutely unacceptable".
The first of these incidents took place on the evening of Saturday, 18 December, at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, where a man in his twenties climbed over the railing and jumped near the area where the Guru Granth Sahib is placed.
He also grabbed the sword that had been donated by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 19th century. The man, who is alleged to be from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by the Sevadars and allegedly beaten to death.
Barely a few hours later, in the early hours of 19 December, a person was caught after allegedly desecrating the Nishan Sahib at a gurdwara in Nizampura, Kapurthala. He was allegedly beaten to death by a mob before the police could take him away.
Singh said, "Sacrilege is wrong but it is also wrong to kill a person. What is this way? There is a law in this land. If you take him (the accused) to the SGPC office, interrogate him, and then kill him? Is this the way? This is illegal and this is absolutely unacceptable”, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.