AAP Accuses BJP Members of Breaking CCTV Camera at Kejriwal’s Home
In a video shared by AAP’s official handle, a woman can be seen breaking the CCTV camera.
Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday 13 December, alleged that BJP leaders and members mobbed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house, destroyed property and broke CCTV cameras.
The BJP workers have been staging a sit-in outside the homes of ministers since Monday demanding funds for city’s municipal bodies, which they control. On Thursday, deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house was also attacked in the presence of police officials.
“We have been outside the Chief Minister's house for seven days but he does not even want to talk. Today, when women councillors were sleeping (outside his home), people from the Chief Minister's office started putting cameras there without taking care of their privacy, which the women councillors opposed,” Jai Prakash, the mayor of the North Delhi corporation said, as quoted by NDTV.
While the BJP claims that the Delhi government owes around ₹ 13,000 crore to the north, south and east municipal corporations, the AAP alleges a ₹ 2,500 crore-fraud by the opposition party in the civic bodies.
Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi and others were detained en route to Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residences as part of their party's counter-protest.
