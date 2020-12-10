AAP Says Sisodia’s House Attacked by ‘Goons’; Kejriwal Slams BJP
“Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?” Kejriwal tweeted.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 10 December, alleged that there was an attack at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence by "BJP goons” in the presence of police who “remained a mute spectator."
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the "systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home".
"The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" Kejriwal wrote.
Sharing a video of the purported incident, Sisodia said, "Today, BJP's goons entered by breaking the doors of my house in my absence and tried to attack my wife and children. Amit Shahji, if you've lost in politics in Delhi, then you will tackle us this way?" he tweeted in Hindi.
According to NDTV, BJP workers had earlier staged a protest near the Deputy CM's residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of municipal corporations.
The BJP has responded to AAP's allegations saying their protest was peaceful and called it an attempt to divert attention from the 'conspiracy'.
(With inputs from NDTV)
