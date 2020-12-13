AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Atishi Held En Route to ‘MCD Scam’ Protests
AAP MLAs had planned a protest against the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,457 crore MCD funds by the BJP.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 13 December, ahead of a planned protest by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,457 crore MCD funds by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While Raghav Chadha was detained on his way to protest outside the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Atishi was detained outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence. Atishi, however, was released later.
DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal told The Indian Express, “In view of the DDMA guidelines, all public gatherings are prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Moreover, Section 144 of CrPC has been in force in New Delhi district. We have considered the (AAP) request but rejected it.”
Both Chadha and Atishi took to Twitter to question the detention. While Atishi asked, “Who is @LtGovDelhi protecting? Why does he not want to order a CBI enquiry?” Chadha questioned the motive behind detaining AAP leaders from in front of their houses.
The Delhi Police had earlier on Saturday, 12 December, rejected Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold peaceful demonstration outside the residence of the Union home minister.
