A Step-by-Step Guide on How To Change Address on PAN Card Via Aadhaar Online

In India, both PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar card hold a great importance. A PAN card is a valid document for all your financial transactions while as an Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a proof of your identity besides serving several other purposes like getting a driving license, applying for a passport, opening a new bank account, getting a new SIM card, and more.

Your residential address mentioned on the Aadhaar and PAN card should be same and there should be no mistake in it, if you want to avoid trouble. However, due to any reason, if you want to change the address on your PAN card, you can do it simply by using your Aadhaar.

Here is an easy step-wise guide for you to know how to change your address on PAN card online using an Aadhaar card.