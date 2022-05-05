‘A Tragedy of Missteps’: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Shah Faesal's IAS Return

After dabbling with a high-profile career as a politician, Shah Faesal, the young man who topped the 2009 IAS exam, is back at an office desk. But former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, confirms that Shah was in touch with top leaders of the National Conference (NC) for a while even before he announced his resignation in 2019.

“I’d had a few meetings with Faesal. He and [former JNU student leader] Shehla Rashid were both going to join us after he resigned from the IAS,” said Omar.