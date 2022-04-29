'Idealism Let Me Down, Setbacks Make Us Stronger': Shah Faesal Reinstated in IAS

The government has accepted Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal’s application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him in the civil services, Home Ministry officials told news agency PTI on Thursday, 28 April.

On Wednesday, Faesal hinted on Twitter that he was rejoining the civil services. This comes nearly two years after bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, in August 2020, stepped down from the position of president of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM).

"8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.