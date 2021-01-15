‘41 MLAs Want to Join BJP in West Bengal’: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Alleging that the CM is trying to take credit for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Vijayvargiya told PTI that Banerjee has been claiming her government is inoculating the state for free, whereas he asserts it is the BJP-led Union government that is bearing the expenses of Phase one.

West Bengal has seen violence and clashes between party members, which the BJP leader claims is ‘politics of violence’ and ‘infiltrators attacking BJP cadres’. He told PTI, "They (infiltrators) feel that if the BJP comes to power in the state, then it will identify them and they will not be able to continue their illegal activities”.

(With inputs from PTI)