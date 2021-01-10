‘Will Deliver Free Vaccines to Bengal Citizens’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government will make arrangements to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches all the people of the state without any charge. This announcement comes in the run up to the West Bengal state polls, which are likely to be held in April-May 2021.

In a letter addressed to frontline workers she wrote, “‘I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of any charge.” She also wrote in the open letter that COVID-19 warriors, including the police, home guards, civil defence volunteers, correctional home and disaster management employees will be administered the vaccine on priority basis, PTI reported.