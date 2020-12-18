Blow to Mamata Banerjee As More Leaders Resign from TMC
Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas, has also resigned.
A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) senior leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party, more MLAs resigned on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, tendered his resignation from the party.
“I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all others positions held by me in the party and its associate organisation with immediate effect.”Indian Express quoted Silbhadra Datta’s resignation letter
TMC leader Kabirul Islam, general secretary of the party's minority cell, also tendered his resignation from the party post, reported news agency ANI. This comes a day after TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari from Pandabeswar and president of the TMC’s Paschim Bardhaman district unit also resigned from all his positions in the party.
On Thursday, Diptanshu Chowdhury (retd) also resigned from the post of South Bengal State Transport Corporation and head of the state's grievance monitoring cell. Chowdhary sent his letter to Mamata Banerjee as well as the governor, reported NDTV.
Earlier today, TMC Asansol district Chief Jitendra Tiwari was seen leaving for Kolkata along with two more rebel TMC leaders.
“When state government thought my life was precious, it gave me security. Now government feels my life has no worth, my security has been removed,” ANI quoted Tiwari as saying.
Meanwhile, several TMC workers were also seen tearing posters and raising slogans against Tiwari in Asansol. They claimed that Tiwari has betrayed Mamata Banerjee and TMC.
“He conned people of Asansol on the pretext of development. He was a Hitler, who misbehaved with TMC workers," ANI quoted a TMC worker as saying.
Tiwari, a former chairperson of the Asansol Corporation, had recently written a letter to Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim accusing the government of blocking Rs 2,000 crore of central funds for the smart city project.
Suvendu Adhikari to Get ‘Z’ Category
As the political slugfest in West Bengal gets deeper, the former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari will be provided with ‘Z’ category security, as per the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
“Security arrangement for Suvendhu Adhikari has been examined in the ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him with ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover with bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal,” ANI quoted the MHA statement.
Adhikari’s resignation has triggered several ministers to walk out from the party.
Amit Shah to Hold Public Rally in Midnapore
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land in Kolkata on Friday, 18 December. During the two-day visit in the state, Shah will hold a roadshow in Birbhum and a public rally in Midnapore.
Midnapore is considered to be a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari. According to the Indian Express report, an induction ceremony will be held in Midnapore on Saturday, 19 December.
Several other leaders might also join TMC in presence of Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, ANI and Indian Express)
