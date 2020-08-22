30 September Deadline for Verdict in Babri Masjid Demolition Case
LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are among the BJP leaders accused in the case.
The Supreme Court has given the CBI Special Court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case time till 30 September to deliver its verdict, reported NDTV.
“The special CBI court that is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case should complete the trial and deliver its verdict by September 30,” the Supreme Court said.
In 2017, the top court had directed the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings and finish the trial in two years. A month’s extension was also granted after a plea by special judge SK Yadav.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through a video conference on 24 July whereas MM Joshi recorded his statement on 23 July.
In the case hearing, which took place on 4 August, a day before the ground-breaking event in Ayodhya, Advani and Joshi denied all charges against them.
Speaking to NDTV, BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she told the court what was true and is not worried about the judgment. “I was called by the court for my statement and I have told the court what was true. It does not matter to me what the judgment will be,” she said.
LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are among the BJP leaders who are accused of conspiracy, leading to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
