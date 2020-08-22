30 September Deadline for Verdict in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through a video conference on 24 July whereas MM Joshi recorded his statement on 23 July.

In the case hearing, which took place on 4 August, a day before the ground-breaking event in Ayodhya, Advani and Joshi denied all charges against them.

Speaking to NDTV, BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she told the court what was true and is not worried about the judgment. “I was called by the court for my statement and I have told the court what was true. It does not matter to me what the judgment will be,” she said.