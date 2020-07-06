2017 Video of Vikas Dubey Claiming Links With BJP MLAs Goes Viral

As the Uttar Pradesh police intensifies efforts to nab Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter who killed eight policemen in Kanpur on 3 July, a 2017 video of him has emerged where he can be heard claiming to have links with BLP MLAs and local corporators.

In the video, Dubey can be heard naming MLAs Bhagwati Prasad Sagar and Abhijeet Sanga along with other local level leaders.

Dubey also claims to have met many of these leaders.

However, Sagar has denied having any links to Dubey, saying that he is a criminal and can name anybody.