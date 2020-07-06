2017 Video of Vikas Dubey Claiming Links With BJP MLAs Goes Viral
The BJP leaders named by Dubey in the viral video have denied any links with him.
As the Uttar Pradesh police intensifies efforts to nab Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter who killed eight policemen in Kanpur on 3 July, a 2017 video of him has emerged where he can be heard claiming to have links with BLP MLAs and local corporators.
In the video, Dubey can be heard naming MLAs Bhagwati Prasad Sagar and Abhijeet Sanga along with other local level leaders.
Dubey also claims to have met many of these leaders.
However, Sagar has denied having any links to Dubey, saying that he is a criminal and can name anybody.
“He had harmed my prospects in the 2017 elections as much as he could. He also supported BJP candidate Kamlesh Diwakar openly. He created an atmosphere of fear and terrorised voters on the day of polling. Authorities across UP can be questioned regarding these claims and if found true, I am ready to face consequences,” the Bilhaur MLA said.
Bithoor MLA Abhijeet Sanga too refuted claims made by Dubey.
“He’s taking our names to evade police investigations. I have no connection with him whatsoever. The video is being probed by STF. I would have been investigated already if there was any truth to the claims. I will take action against Dubey,” he said.
On 3 July, eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were killed in a shootout in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. The team of policemen had gone to nab Dubey, when he and his men fired indiscriminately at the policemen.
Meanwhile, the bounty on Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, the office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.
In the same case, three policemen, which include two sub-inspectors and a constable, were suspended on grounds of laxity.
Vikas Dubey, said to be in his 50s, is accused of 60 crimes, including killing of state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. He surrendered in 2002, but was acquitted later.
His criminal record dates back to 1990, in connection with a murder case. Over the years, more criminal charges were slapped on him for attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting.
