Bounty on Vikas Dubey Raised to Rs 2.5 Lakh, 3 UP Cops Suspended

The reward on the head of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, the office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police said, according to news agency ANI, on Monday, 6 July.



In the same case, three policemen, which include two sub-inspectors and a constable, were suspended on grounds of laxity.



"A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station," Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said according to Outlook.