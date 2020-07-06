Bounty on Vikas Dubey Raised to Rs 2.5 Lakh, 3 UP Cops Suspended
8 police officers were killed when they went to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who has 60 cases against him.
The reward on the head of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, the office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police said, according to news agency ANI, on Monday, 6 July.
In the same case, three policemen, which include two sub-inspectors and a constable, were suspended on grounds of laxity.
"A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station," Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said according to Outlook.
On 3 July, eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were killed in a shootout in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. The team of policemen had gone to nab Dubey, when he and his men fired indiscriminately at the policemen.
Vikas Dubey, said to be in his 50s, is accused of 60 crimes, including killing of state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. He surrendered in 2002, but was acquitted later.
His criminal record dates back to 1990, in connection with a murder case. Over the years, more criminal charges were slapped on him for attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting.
