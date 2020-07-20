18 Crore Indians May Already Have COVID Immunity: Thyrocare Data

A household in Noida decided to get all its 15 members to undergo antibody testing. Four out of 15 tested positive, none of them had any known exposure to the virus.

According to the data released by Thyrocare, of the tests conducted in Gautam Budh Nagar (where Noida falls), 23.7 percent came back positive, consistent with the microcosm of this household.

While curiosity drove this family to get tests, is there an inherent bias in the data?

Would those who have had symptoms in the past be more inclined to get tested? A seroprevalance study conducted in Santa Clara county in the US in April came in for criticism for introducing a selection bias in their survey – they chose Facebook as a means of recruitment, which critics said possibly pulled in more people who believed they had exposure to the study.

Now, Thyrocare's data is not a study. It's not printed anywhere other than Twitter. But Dr Velumani says the profile of those who wanted to get tested is very different.