Lack of Doctors, COVID-19 Centres Plague Bhiwandi as Cases Rise 

Bhiwandi’s close proximity to two COVID-19 hotspots – Mumbai and Thane – has emerged as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, this resulted in the spread of infection and on the other, it also meant access to more hospitals. Lack of awareness about the importance of using masks and social distancing also caused the infection to spread. However, doctors believe fear of being placed under institutional quarantine further stopped residents from seeking medical help once they contracted the infection.

“People were told it's an illness which is going to kill you probably and that is why they were scared of coming out and taking treatment. Unfortunately, this has led to COVID being within the houses, infecting more people in the same house, and then the people getting high levels of pneumonia, going into hypoxia and because of non-availability of treatment or oxygen, they ended up going into the casualties that have reached very high in numbers in Bhiwandi,” said Dr Yasin Kazi.

To combat this, the civic body is focussing on containment and surveillance. The BNCMC is now conducting door-to-door survey, obtaining information from general and private practitioners and attempting to contact trace infected patients. “We have to also engage with local religious leaders, community leaders and NGOs who are working in the field,” said Dr Pankaj Ashiya.