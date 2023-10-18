(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
In Photos: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Youth in Prayer for a Drug-Free State
The participation of youth in the campaign showed their support for the government in the noble cause, CM Mann said.
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
×
×